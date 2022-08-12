dine out boston

Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine

More than 100 restaurants participating in the restaurant deals event

Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th.

Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options for indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout and delivery. Each participating restaurant picks one of three prices options: either $22, $27, or $32 for lunch and $36, $41, or $46 for dinner. The menu prices have increased to help support the recovery of the local restaurant industry.

More than 100 restaurants are participating, so you can support one of your favorites or try something new. Our very own Derek Zagami went to ZaZ Restaurant in Hyde Park to try their Cajun Pasta Chicken & Shrimp in Cream Sauce.

Watch the video to see the mouthwatering dish, and go to www.dineoutboston.com for more info.

