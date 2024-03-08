Dine Out Boston is back this weekend: Here's what to know

Dine Out Boston, the area's bi-annual restaurant celebration, is kicking off its 24th season Sunday, offering diners the chance to experience Boston's diverse restaurant scene at discounted prices through March 23.

Customers can choose from 150 restaurants across Greater Boston and its suburbs, with options from local mom and pop joints to five-star meals.

Popular favorites and newer faces will offer patrons specially priced prix fixe menus, meaning the meals will have several chef-crafted courses at one fixed price.

Each eatery will select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus accordingly. Diners can enjoy lunches for $22, $27 or $32, and dinner spreads will range from $36 to $55.

The two-week dining program also features a philanthropic initiative. Each year, Dine Out Boston selects a charitable organization that benefits the city. This year, diners can support the Boston Preservation Alliance, a nonprofit that serves to protect Boston's architectural heritage, by bidding on $100 gift certificates donated by participating restaurants.

Founded by Meet Boston, a tourism organization in Boston, the dining program is meant to encourage residents to explore the city despite the colder temperatures.

A complete list of participating venues and reservation information can be found here. Patrons looking for an extended experience can also purchase special overnight getaway packages, which offer discounted hotel rooms at nearby participating hotels.

Restaurant-goers will also be able to enjoy dining outdoors across Boston again this spring and summer. Local eateries are set to open their patios May 1.