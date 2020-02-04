coronavirus

Dispelling Some Common Myths About Coronavirus

The risk of contracting the disease in the US is fairly low, medical experts say

By Nia Hamm and Jake Levin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Doctors in Massachusetts say that a lot of people who are coming in with concerns about the coronavirus are basing their worries on myths.

The coronavirus cannot be contracted simply by being in a crowded place, according to doctors NBC10 Boston spoke with. Despite the concern, doctors insist that the threat to the public remains low in the United States -- especially compared to other respiratory illnesses like the flu. Face masks won't really prevent you from contracting a respiratory virus either, doctors have said.

However, one symptom to watch out for when it comes to the coronavirus is a persistent, high fever, especially if it goes away and then comes back.

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 51 mins ago

What Went Wrong: Tech Troubles Behind Delay in Iowa Results

Iowa caucuses 28 mins ago

‘A Mess’: Democrats Blame ‘Coding Issue’ for Iowa Results Delay

On a local level, safety concerns arose following news that a UMass-Boston student contracted coronavirus while visiting Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, before returning to the U.S.

Shira Deron, an infectious disease physician and epidemologist at Tufts Medical Center, said that coronavirus isn't transmitted like other viruses.

"Maybe I was in a location with somebody with coronavirus and I was exposed, but this virus is transmitted very differently," Deron said. "It is not transmitted by airborne that can go long distances. You have to be at close contact."

Across the planet, 425 deaths have been blamed on the coronavirus, while there are upwards of 20,000 cases worldwide. However, only a dozen such cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

UMass-Boston officials say the infected student had limited contact with the campus and did not attend classes. He has been quarantined at his Boston home.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUMass Boston
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us