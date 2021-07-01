Massive Water Rescue Effort Underway in South Boston

A dive team and emergency crews are at the scene of a massive water rescue effort off William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Dive teams could be seen in the area, along with dozens of police and fire vehicles.

Massachusetts State Police said a report was received of two swimmers in the water at Pleasure Beach in need of rescue around 1:30 p.m. One swimmer has been located, but the other remains missing.

State police said the missing swimmer is a young adult male who was swimming with his brother and did not surface at one point. The two were swimming relatively far from shore.

A Boston Fire Department dive team is searching the area, and state police marine and air units are assisting them.

No further information was immediately available.