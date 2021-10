Police are looking to identify the parents of a child they found unattended in Quincy on Friday morning.

Quincy police said they located the young girl, who is approximately 4 years old, around 11 a.m. at Atherton and South streets. Her name may be Kiera, and she speaks Portuguese, they said.

Do you recognize this child? She was located unattended @ Atherton St & South Street at ~11:00AM. Wearing a pink jkt and backpack w/snacks. Approx 4yo. Speaks Portugese. Name may be “Kiera”. She is safe and appears healthy. Looking to locate a parent. Info? 617.479.1212 pic.twitter.com/AkDVjn3spC — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) October 29, 2021

The girl is safe and appears healthy, police said. They are now trying to locate her parent or parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at (617) 479-1212.