‘Do You See It?' Passerby Spots Crashed Car Hidden in the Woods

An elderly driver has an eagle-eyed passerby to thank for helping them get rescued from a crash in New Hampshire earlier this week.

The Candia Fire Department posted a photo on their Facebook page late Wednesday of a car that had driven off Route 101 and was almost completely obscured by trees and underbrush. The only real clue that a car was in there was the glow of its red tail lights.

"Do you see it?" the department wrote. "Luckily a passerby called in reporting possibly seeing tail lights off of exit 3's off ramp. Well they were correct and the elderly occupant was unable to get out on their own."

State police eventually arrived and helped the driver out of their car. They were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment. The person's name was not released, and no update on their condition was immediately available.

Fire officials said the incident highlights the importance of calling the authorities if you see something out of the ordinary.

"It's important to report things that are unusual or out of place," they said. "This could've ended differently if the occupant remained in the vehicle all night."