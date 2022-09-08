British Royal Family

Royal Family Rushes to Be With Queen Elizabeth as Doctors Are ‘Concerned' for Her Health

Princes Charles, William and Harry were headed to be with the 96-year-old monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

The Queen And Duke Of Cambridge Visit Dstl Porton Down
WPA Pool

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," as members of her family traveled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement that sparked deep concern.

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, where she has spent the summer.

The announcement on comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. The decision sparked renewed concern about the health of Elizabeth, who marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

"TODAY" show correspondent Jenna Bush-Hager revealed Thursday that she was at the Dumfries House in Scotland for an interview with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, but the event was canceled shortly before filming because the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales were rushing north to Balmoral to be by the Queen's side.

Prince William was also headed to Scotland to be with grandmother, Kensington Palace said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also traveling to Aberdeenshire.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted her well wishes for the queen on Thursday, saying the whole country "will be deeply concerned" about the news of her health.

