Dodgers Fans Troll Red Sox With Mookie Betts Billboard Near Fenway Park

Dodgers fans troll Red Sox with Betts billboard outside Fenway

If you want to see one fan base kicking another while it's down, just head over to Fenway Park.

Specifically, head to the Sal's Pizza on Brookline Avenue across the street from the home of the Boston Red Sox. Apparently, that's where you'll find a new billboard featuring a message from the Los Angeles Dodgers faithful to Red Sox fans regarding one Mookie Betts.

Talk about twisting the knife.

Here's the context: The Red Sox traded Betts -- a 26-year-old former American League MVP outfielder with sky-high potential -- to the Dodgers in February 2020 along with pitcher David Price to kick off Chaim Bloom's rebuild.

All Betts did was help lead Los Angeles to its first World Series title since 1988, hitting .292 with a .957 OPS while delivering some clutch postseason hits (and catches) in his first season with the Dodgers.

Red Sox fans were well aware of Betts' success in Dodger blue while their team sputtered to the fourth-worst record in baseball. But as the Sox get set to begin their 2021 campaign, the Dodgers fan club "Pantone 294" decided to rub it in with a visual reminder of Boston's gift to Los Angeles.

Dodgers fans have earned their right to gloat, and Betts' team appears set for another strong season. As our John Tomase has written, though, history may look more favorably on the Betts trade as the years go by.

So if the Red Sox win the 2025 World Series with Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs leading the way, perhaps Boston fans will return the favor in Chavez Ravine.