Dog abandoned in Connecticut euthanized after suffering ‘prolonged neglect and cruelty': police

Bridgeport police are looking for whoever abandoned an injured and malnourished dog Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of an injured dog roaming the area of Shell Street, according to police.

The small, female, mixed breed was extremely thin and had an open wound that appeared to be a burn covering much of her ribcage, police said.

Investigators said it was clear the pup had suffered "prolonged neglect and cruelty."

Animal control officers took the dog to a veterinarian immediately for treatment, but she was in such bad shape that she had to be euthanized, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Animal Control at (203) 576-7727 or by email at animal.shelter@bridgeportct.gov.