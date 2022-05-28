Dog Found Shot in Derby Now in Animal Control's Full Care

A German shepherd that was allegedly shot by its owners earlier this year is now in the city of Derby's custody.

According to the Derby Police Department, Shelton/Derby Animal Control will now be able to move forward with long-term arrangements and continued long-term care for Thunda.

Thunda was found shot in Derby at the Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue in April, police said.

According to officials, the owners 28-year-old Stranja Perrin and 27-year-old Anthony Singletary, were the ones who shot Thunda.

Authorities said Perrin called police at 2 a.m. to report an injured dog at the park. Singletary was in the car with Perrin's two kids.

During their investigation, police determined that Perrin and Singletary were recently homeless and living out of their car with the German shepherd. They both, however, denied owning the dog.

Surveillance video confirmed their involvement with the shooting. Police said the dog was shot twice.

Singletary is still incarcerated on a $125,000 bond. His next scheduled court date is June 8 in Derby.

Perrin has been released after posting a $75,000 bond. Her next scheduled court date is on July 18. Neither Singletary nor Perrin testified in Thunda’s custody hearing this week.

Thunda was brought to VCA shoreline in Shelton to recover. Animal Control got custody of Thunda on Saturday, police said. He is not ready to be adopted yet.

Police said Animal Control still has to address some other medical issues before an adoption is possible. A trainer may also come in and evaluate Thunda to see if there is anything else needed to be done so he can be successfully adopted.

Anyone with questions about Thunda's long-term plans can contact the Shelton Animal Control facility at 203-924-2501.