Dog found tied up and abandoned in Plainfield, Conn.

Police are investigating after finding a dog tied up and abandoned in the Moosup section of Plainfield Wednesday.

The police department said they responded to Olearos Hill Road at about 5 p.m.

Authorities said they found an abandoned female German Shepherd tied up to a gate using a horse lead.

The dog was malnourished and in need of medical treatment, according to police. They said it wasn't urgent, but she definitely needed a visit.

Animal control officers responded and took the dog to the pound.

A witness told authorities that they saw a person dropping the dog off while driving by. They said the person was a man, possibly in his 70s, driving a newer-model black SUV with a foreign-style front plate - described as having a black dot on each side.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.