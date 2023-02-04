PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold

A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region.

Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.

Firefighters on Barker Road jumped into the water and brought Dakota to a warm rescue vehicle to be returned to the owners.

Officials estimate the dog was in the water for about 20 minutes before being rescued. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Wareham Police and Department of Natural Resources, along with Wareham EMS assisted at the scene, firefighters said.