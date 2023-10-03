Dog shot and killed while walking with owner in Winchester town forest

A dog was shot and killed while walking off-leash with its owner in the town forest in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

Winchester police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. for a dog that had been shot and killed in the town forest off Sussex Road. When they arrived, officers spoke with the dog's owner, who told police he was walking his dog off-leash when he heard a gunshot and then found that his dog had been shot.

While speaking with a concerned neighbor, the dog's owner said they heard a second gunshot in the distance, about 15-20 minutes after the original shot.

Police searched the area for over two hours, but did not say if they found any signs of the shooter. Massachusetts State Police were also called in to assist with a ballistics K9. Police continued to monitor the area overnight.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Winchester police said they have been in contact with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals law enforcement division for assistance, and Winchester police detectives are still processing the scene.

Police patrols and mountain bike units will continue to be in the area, Winchester police added. Residents are being asked to avoid the town forest while police process the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Winchester police at 781-729-1214.