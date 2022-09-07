Dolphins player trolls Patriots for traveling to Miami early for Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots shouldn't need any additional motivation to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, but one of their former players provided some juicy bulletin board material this week.

Former Patriots defensive back Keion Crossen, who's currently a backup on the Dolphins roster, trolled the Patriots on a recent Instagram story post for traveling down to Miami a couple days early to prepare for this weekend's matchup.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How former Patriot and current Dolphin Keion Crossen feels about New England traveling early to Miami: pic.twitter.com/BJPDxjTUW4 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) September 5, 2022

The Patriots flew down to Miami on Tuesday. Teams typically travel on Saturday for a Sunday afternoon game.

Crossen isn't the only person to mock or criticize Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's decision to bring his team to South Florida early. Former New York Jets linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott called it a "desperation move" on Tuesday.

The Patriots have lost seven of their last nine games in Miami. They're also betting underdogs against the Dolphins for the first time since December of 2013.

Belichick has all the bulletin board-type of material he needs to fire up his players before Sunday.