flight 587

Dominican Americans Cope With ‘Lasting Impact' of Flight 587 Crash 20 Years Later

"No matter how many anniversaries pass us by, we must never forget the magnitude of this loss," Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican American elected to Congress, said

Cid Wilson remembers the fear and disbelief.

Twenty years ago, the nation’s second-deadliest plane crash shook a terrified nation two months after the Sept. 11 attacks. But it really hit one group particularly hard: New York City's growing Dominican American community.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Nov. 12, 2001, American Airlines Flight 587 crashed in Queens, New York, shortly after takeoff. All 260 people aboard the flight bound for the Dominican Republic died, along with five people on the ground. About 90 percent of the passengers were of Dominican descent.

One of Wilson's good friends, Félix Sánchez, was on the plane.

U.S. & World

unemployment 2 hours ago

For 2nd Straight Month, Americans Quit Their Jobs at a Record Pace

Housing 3 hours ago

These Are the States and Cities Where Evictions Are Still Banned

"We were waiting and waiting and waiting," Wilson, 51, president and CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, told NBC News. He said he remembers gathering at Sanchez's mother's apartment, "just praying for any possibility that maybe he missed the flight or took another flight, which was not unusual, because there were many different flights during the day."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

flight 587Queens
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us