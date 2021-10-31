Don Orsillo Shares Emotional Tribute to Jerry Remy After Broadcast Partner's Death

Don Orsillo shares emotional tribute to broadcast mate Jerry Remy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you watched any Red Sox game between 2001 and 2015, you knew Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo were more than just coworkers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Remy, the former Red Sox infielder and longtime NESN color analyst, died Saturday at age 68 after an extended battle with cancer. Few had a stronger bond with Remy than Orsillo, who was Remy's broadcast partner as NESN's play-by-play announcer for 15 years.

Following the news of Remy's passing Sunday, Orsillo shared a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend on Twitter.

Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021

"Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you," Orsillo wrote. "Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost."

Orsillo and Remy were together for arguably the greatest stretch in Red Sox history, calling games for three championship teams and witnessing the end of Boston's 86-year title drought.

The duo also endeared themselves to generations of Red Sox fans with an obvious friendship that led to some hilarious on-air moments.

RIP Jerry Remy, forever a Red Sox legend in the broadcast booth who helped millions around New England fall in love with baseball



All hail “Here Comes the Pizza” pic.twitter.com/jJMLgb17Gl — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 31, 2021

Last year, I talked to Jerry Remy and a bunch of other people involved in "here comes the pizza" for a story that never ran. And what stuck with me the most was the affection and admiration between him and @DonOrsillo. I loved what Remy had to say about their chemistry. pic.twitter.com/XOAWNdCNi4 — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) October 31, 2021

Remy joined NESN more than a decade before Orsillo in 1988, working with Ned Martin, Sean McDonough and Bob Kurtz before teaming up with Orsillo in 2001.

That year began an instant friendship between Orsillo and Remy -- and one that Orsillo continues to cherish two decades later.