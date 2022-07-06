Don Sweeney to Discuss David Pastrnak's Contract Extension With Agent

Cam Neely feels 'very positive' about potential Pastrnak extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney held a press conference Wednesday in Quebec to discuss the future of the team.

In the press conference, Neely announced that Sweeney will meet with David Pastrnak's agent, J.P. Barry, over the next two days in Montreal.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I believe Don's meeting with his agent here in Montreal," Neely told the media. "I feel very positive about it."

The 26-year-old right-winger is at the height of his career as one of the best players in the NHL. During the 2021-2022 season, Pastrnak scored 40 goals and recorded 37 assists for a total of 77 points in 72 games for the Bruins. He also finished the season with a plus-13 rating. In the 2021-2022 playoffs, Pastrnak continued to perform for the Bruins with three goals and three assists in seven games.

Pastrnak is headed into the final season of his six-year deal with a $6.67 million salary cap hit. The Bs have the chance to sign their 2014 first round pick to an eight-year contract extension. Next summer, other organizations would only be able to sign the star to a maximum seven-year deal per NHL rules.

After producing 504 points in his 510 games played for Boston and 74 playoff points in 70 games, Pastrnak will attempt to negotiate a higher salary. Most players of his caliber and age tend to earn between $8 million and $10 million per year.

Pastrnak makes the players around him, such as center Taylor Hall, better. If the Bruins are smart, the organization will secure a deal with Pastrnak and make him the new franchise cornerstone to build around after Patrice Bergeron eventually retires.