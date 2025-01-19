Imagine Donald Trump wearing a top hat.

He would have had to if his inauguration had been a few decades earlier, when the hat was required attire at the ceremony for the incoming president.

Yes, much has changed over the course of 60 inaugurations, from fashion to transportation to the date of the swearing-in ceremony.

On Monday, Trump will take the oath of office for the second time during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. He'll become just the second president to be inaugurated in non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president.

Here are some other interesting facts about Inauguration Day, including which president put a stop to the top hat trend.

1. There are 35 words in the oath of office -- which appear in Article II, Section I, of the Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

2. Franklin Pierce, at his 1853 inauguration, became the first and only president to "affirm" rather than "swear" the office of the president, as permitted in the Constitution, according to the Library of Congress.

3. Inauguration Day used to be held on March 4, which is when presidential terms would start. The 20th Amendment, ratified in 1933, moved the start of the president's term and inauguration to Jan. 20. Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president inaugurated on the new date in 1937 for his second inauguration.

4. The very first inauguration was scheduled for March but was not held until April 30, 1789, because Congress could not count the electoral ballots in time. The inauguration was postponed to give President-elect George Washington ample time to make the trip from his home in Virginia to the nation's then-capital of New York City.

5. George Washington is the only president to have been inaugurated in two capital cities: New York City's Federal Hall in 1789 and Congress Hall in Philadelphia in 1793.

6. George Washington also had the shortest inaugural address, saying just 135 words at his second inauguration in 1793.

7. The longest inaugural address was in 1841 by William Henry Harrison, the ninth U.S. president, who delivered 8,445 words in one hour and 45 minutes. Harrison died one month later from pneumonia, making for what remains the shortest presidency in American history at 32 days.

8. At Abraham Lincoln's second inauguration in 1865, Black men and women marched in the inaugural parade for the first time.

9. Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration was the largest attendance of any event in Washington, D.C. history at 1.8 million people.

10. The first woman to inaugurate a president was Judge Sarah Hughes, who swore in Lyndon B. Johnson aboard Air Force One following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

11. The first time the first lady rode with the President in the procession from the Capitol to the White House after the inauguration was during William H. Taft's ceremony in 1909.

12. Warren G. Harding in 1921 became the first president to ride to and from his inauguration in an automobile.

13. Franklin Delano Roosevelt is the only president to have been elected and sworn in four times -- having won elections in 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944 before presidential term limits were set.

14. Barack Obama was also sworn in four times but for different reasons. He retook his oath in 2009 because, when he was sworn in during his inauguration ceremony, some words were out of sequence. Obama's second inaugural oath fell on a Sunday, which by tradition meant he had to be sworn in privately that day to take office before doing so again during the public ceremony on Monday.

15. The first former president to attend the inauguration for his son was George H.W. Bush, who attended the 2001 ceremony for George W. Bush.

16. Zachary Taylor, for religious reasons, refused to be sworn in when his 1849 inauguration fell on a Sunday. David Rice Atchison, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, was brought in as a temporary substitute so the presidency would not be vacant for the day, per the Library of Congress. Atchison's grave marker in Missouri reads "President of the United States for One Day."

17. The Bible is not always used when swearing in presidents during their inauguration. John Quincy Adams and Franklin Pierce used law books, Lyndon Johnson used a Catholic missal, and Theodore Roosevelt didn’t use any book at all.

18. The Washington Bible has been used by more presidents on Inauguration Day than any other: George Washington, Warren G. Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.

19. The Lincoln Bible has been used by three presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

20. Theodore Roosevelt wore one of Abraham Lincoln's rings during his second inauguration in 1905. Roosevelt's secretary of state, John Hay, served as Lincoln's private secretary and was given the ring by Mary Todd Lincoln. "The President today wore a quaint old gold ring with opal setting, which was taken from the finger of President Lincoln, in the little house opposite Ford's Theatre, in Tenth street, on the night of his assassination," wrote the Evening Journal in Delaware.

21. James Buchanan's 1857 inauguration was the first to be photographed and William McKinley’s 1897 inauguration was the first to be recorded by a motion picture camera, per White House History.

22. Calvin Coolidge’s 1925 inauguration was the first to be broadcast nationally by radio.

23. Harry Truman’s 1949 inauguration was the first to be televised.

24. Bill Clinton's 1997 inauguration was the first to be broadcast live on the internet.

25. Grover Cleveland was the first — and remains the only — president to attend two inaugurations as outgoing president, doing so in 1889 and 1897.

26. George Washington did not want to appear kingly at his first inauguration, wearing a brown broadcloth suit. For his second inauguration, however, he wore a full suit of black velvet with diamond buckles at knee.

27. John F. Kennedy followed tradition by wearing the required top hat to his inauguration, but he removed it for the oath of office and inaugural address. No president since has worn a top hat during their inauguration.

28. Lyndon Johnson made a fashion statement of his own during his 1965 inauguration, wearing a business suit instead of the traditional full morning dress, which typically includes a knee-length morning coat and a waistcoat.

29. Jimmy Carter wore an off-the-rack suit to his 1977 inauguration.

30. Jimmy Carter was the first president to exit the motorcade car and walk the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. The walk has since become a tradition.

31. Temperatures can range on Inauguration Day, and they did just that for Ronald Reagan's inaugurations. His first in 1981 was the warmest on record at 55 degrees Fahrenheit. His second was the coldest, with his public inauguration and parade in 1985 canceled with temperatures dipping to a record-low 7 degrees Fahrenheit, per the Library of Congress. Reagan's public inauguration was instead held inside the U.S. Capitol building rotunda.

32. Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1937 inauguration is the wettest on record. According to the National Weather Service, a total of 1.77 inches of rain fell and FDR insisted on riding back "to the White House in an open car with a half an inch of water on the floor."

33. John F. Kennedy's 1961 inauguration holds the record for most snow on the ground at 8 inches, but it fell the night before.

34. There have been instances where presidents have not attended their successor's inauguration, with the latest being in 2021 when Donald Trump skipped Joe Biden's swearing-in. Other notable absences include John Adams declining to attend Thomas Jefferson's 1801 inauguration, John Quincy Adams pulling a no-show for Andrew Jackson's 1829 inauguration and the impeached Andrew Johnson failing to attend Ulysses S. Grant's 1869 inauguration.

35. This year will be just the second time that Inauguration Day has fallen on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was established as a holiday in 1983. The first was for Bill Clinton's second inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, 1997.

The word inauguration is hard enough to say, but what is the point of inauguration day? Kids ask the simple questions and we answered them!