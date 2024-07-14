Live Updates

Live updates: Photo captures bullet flying past Trump; Shooter ID'd as 20-year-old Pa. man

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

Authorities were working on Sunday to understand how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The brazen act of political violence shocked the nation and the world, with foreign leaders condemning the attack with messages of support and wishes for a successful recovery for Trump have poured in from political leaders around the world.

