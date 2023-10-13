Donald Trump to return to NH later this month for campaign event

Former president Donald Trump -- who was just in New Hampshire last week -- is scheduled to return to the Granite State for a campaign event on Oct. 23.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the New England Sports Center in Derry. Doors open at 1 p.m.

The Trump campaign made the announcement on the first day of the New Hampshire Republican Party's "First in the Nation Leadership Summit," which is being attended by most of the major GOP presidential contenders. Trump is one of the few not scheduled to speak.

Trump was just in New Hampshire on Monday for a campaign event in Wolfeboro, where he laid the blame for last weekend's attacks on Israel at the feet of President Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump attempted to lay the blame for this weekend's attacks on Israel on Joe Biden and said it never would have happened if he were in charge during a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Monday.

"When I was your president, we had peace through strength, and now we have weakness, conflict and chaos. The atrocities we're witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president," he said.

During his 90-minute speech, Trump also took shots at fellow GOP candidates Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, saying DeSantis has fallen so far in the polls of late that he's not sure if he's even worth mentioning.

The former president continues to hold a large lead in the polls among Republicans, with other GOP contenders like DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unable to make up much ground.

A recent Saint Anselm College poll had Trump leading Haley in New Hampshire by a 45% to 15% margin, and a University of New Hampshire poll had him in first at 39%, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy at 13%. A Suffolk University poll released last week had Trump at 49%, followed by Haley at 19%.