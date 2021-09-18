attleboro

Donation Drive in Attleboro for Afghan Refugees

The donation drive will be held at Attleboro High School

By Mike Manzoni

A donation drive will be held on Saturday morning at Attleboro High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts. 

It is part of an effort to help Afghan refugees who are coming to Massachusetts.

The Attleboro Council on Human Rights is asking for clothes, baby supplies and personal care items.

Massachusetts plans to accept as many as 900 refugees. It is unclear when they'll arrive here, or where they will go once they get here.

Thousands of Afghans fled their country after it fell to the Taliban in August. About 37,000 are headed to the United States.

Refugees who come to Massachusetts will undergo security screening and those 12 and older will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The donation drive will happen at 11:30 Saturday morning and Congressman Jake Auchincloss will be on hand for the event.

