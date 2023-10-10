Dorchester Food Co-Op opening this weekend

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
Early last year, it was reported that a community grocery store and cafe was being planned for a Boston neighborhood, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to open.
According to a press release, Dorchester Food Co-op is slated to open on Saturday, October 14 on Bowdoin Street, and as mentioned in an earlier article here, the store--which is being billed as "Boston’s only community- and worker-owned food co-op"--will also include a cafe. The shop will feature fresh, organic foods, with its focus being on bringing affordable, healthy options to the neighborhood.
The address for Dorchester Food Co-op is 195 Bowdoin Street, Dorchester, MA, 02122. The website for the store is at https://www.dorchesterfoodcoop.com/
