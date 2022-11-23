Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford, Conn.

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor apartment and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived. The two men were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to police, the victims are identified as 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar. The two men are brothers.

"It’s a violent year. Shootings, believe it or not, are down and I know that’s not any consolation to anybody. The violence continues. Our shooting numbers are down, more people are getting hit by the gunfire. It’s very concerning. It’s not just Hartford, every city is dealing with this, unfortunately," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Detectives are processing the scene and are talking to potential witnesses. Investigators plan to check cameras in the area. There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities do not believe this was a random attack. Police said they believe the suspect or suspects entered the back of the apartment and shot the two men.

"A lot of these, there is no rhyme or reason. It’s not something that you can prepare for. It’s not something that you can put officers in there. We can't be in an apartment, we can’t be in a hotel room . A lot of these crimes, there’s no way to predict it," Boisvert added.

Wednesday's deaths mark the 37th and 38th homicides this year in Hartford.