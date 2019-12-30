Calif. Man Charged With Murder in 6-Year-Old Godson’s Death

A 23-year-old Downey man was charged with murder Monday for allegedly fatally beating his 6-year-old godson the day after Christmas.

Tyler D'Shaun Martin Brand is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Downey on charges of murder and assault on a child causing death.

Prosecutors said Brand had been caring for the boy for several days over the holiday break. According to the District Attorney's Office, the boy was severely beaten, and he died at a hospital.

Authorities identified the boy as Dayvon Taylor, who died shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach. Police described Brand only as an acquaintance of the boy's mother, but prosecutors said Brand was the boy's godfather.

Brand, who was arrested Thursday night, faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office. Brand remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.