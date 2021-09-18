Downpours, Rip Currents and Rough Surf Along the Coast on Saturday

We are waking up to patchy dense fog across parts of New England, especially across southeastern Massachusetts.

Our weather pattern improves a lot over the course of this weekend. In fact, the clouds of the last couple of days are finally breaking up in southern New England on Saturday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Odette continues to head out to sea, but has brought in a few showers southeast. Tropical downpours may also move through Cape Cod this morning from the southeast.

As the storm pulls away on Saturday, it takes the cloud cover and shower chance with it. Strong rip currents and rough surf will affect our coastline throughout the weekend.

Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s, with a few communities hitting 80 degrees, including in West Springfield where the Big E kicks off their first weekend of festivities.

Sunday afternoon brings us more sun, low humidity, and beautiful temperatures in the 70s for apple picking or even leaf peeping far north. Patchy color is reported in higher terrain in Vermont as well as in northern New Hampshire and Maine.

High pressure settles in through at least midweek next week. Highs gradually increase until about Thursday. Then a frontal boundary will push in showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

After that, our temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees with a crisp fall feel for the first weekend of autumn.