Downtown building, home of Bostonia pub and apartments, purchased for $62M

The Boston-based real estate firm Synergy and a partner have acquired an 11-story mixed-use building on State Street in downtown Boston for $62 million, part of a push to expand the firm’s residential real estate holdings.

Synergy, owned by David Greaney, bought One India from an affiliate of the Chicago-based apartment giant Equity Residential, according to a deed recorded late last week. The 99,400-square-foot building includes 94 apartments, 20,000 square feet of office space and the restaurants Tiki Rock and the Greaney-owned Bostonia Public House.

