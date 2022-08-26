Dozens More Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility Now in Mass.

Dozens more rescued beagles - part of a group that's drawn international attention after they were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility - were brought to Massachusetts this week, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

MSPCA officials said 42 of the dogs will be cared for by the MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Another six will go to the Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton.

More than 200 dogs have come to the MSPCA over the summer. They will be put up for adoption after they go through a state-mandated quarantine period and get any necessary medical care.

The Virginia breeding facility, called Envigo, was shut down in early July after it was discovered the dogs were living in "confused, unsanitary, and inhumane conditions." The dogs were being bred to then be sold to research facilities, the MSPCA said. Some 4,000 dogs were seized and placed with rescues across the country.

Among those adopting the animals are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who adopted a 7-year-old dog named Mama Mia from the group, according to the Beagle Freedom Project said.

Beagles are commonly used in research labs due to their size and docile nature, which makes them easy to handle, animal rights organizations say.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, visit mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt.

