Dozens of Maine schools, businesses remain closed as search for mass shooter continues

Dozens of schools, churches and businesses remain closed on Friday as the search for a mass shooter continues in Maine.

Some of the schools and businesses that are shut down are as far as 100 miles away from Wednesday's shootings in Lewiston and the region that is being asked to shelter in place in Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County, showing the level of fear and sadness that has gripped the state in the wake of the brazen killings.

Schools in Lewiston remain closed, Superintendent Jake Langlais told NBC News.

Phil Potenziano, the Brunswick school superintendent, said his district's schools will also be closed again Friday.

“Due to the devastating impact this event has had on our staff, students, and families, as well as our community’s safety, I decided to close school for students and all staff again on Friday, October 27,” Potenziano said in a statement.

The department also plans to delay reopening schools by two hours Monday, "to allow staff to prepare for conversations with our students and how we can best support them during this difficult time."

News Center Maine's list of closings includes nearly 200 school districts, colleges, town offices, YMCAs, churches, banks, libraries and daycare centers.

Among the school districts that are closed Friday are Acton, Biddeford, Brunswick, Central Lincoln County, Dayton, Eustis, Gorham, Lewiston, Saco, Sanford, Scarborough, Sebago, South Portland, Vassalboro, Wells-Ogunquit, Westbrook, Winslow, Winthrop and about two dozen other regional school units that include children from more than one community.

Many businesses remain closed across the state with the shooter still at large. Photos show a Starbucks in Portland, and a 7-Eleven and a convenience store in Lewiston among the closed businesses. L.L. Bean even closed its flagship store in Freeport on Thursday, though they haven't said if it will reopen on Friday. Residents described situations where you can't even go to the bank or a local restaurant in some areas.

Scott Eisen / Getty PORTLAND, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: A sign on a Starbucks restaurant announces it is temporarily closed as people shelter in place following a mass shooting and subsequent manhunt on October 26, 2023 in Portland, Maine. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations in Lewiston, Maine. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A store and gas station are closed due to a lock down in Lewiston, Maine on October 26, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shootings. Hundreds of police in the US state of Maine hunted October 26, 2023 for a fugitive gunman who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar, as President Joe Biden mourned "yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting." Police named the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card -- seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

NBC News

Over 350 law enforcement agents continue to search for 40-year-old Robert Card, of Bowdoin, accused in the mass shootings that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured Wednesday. He has now been on the run for over a day.

Seven people were shot and killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, including one female and six males, and eight people were shot and killed at nearby Schemengees Bar and Grille, including seven males inside and one male outside. Multiple other people were transferred to various hospitals, three of whom have died.