CT Dept. of Health Orders Immediate Transfer of Residents From Nursing Home

The Connecticut Department of Public Health Monday ordered the immediate transfer of residents from a Wallingford nursing home due to safety concerns.

The 94 patients are being moved from the Quinnipiac Valley Center, according to DPH. The home is run by the Genesis Corporation.

The Department of Public Health began an investigation into the nursing home on February 10 which resulted in two findings of immediate jeopardy. A finding of immediate jeopardy means the violations are serious enough to risk imminent harm to life, according to DPH.

A temporary manager was appointed to the Quinnipiac Valley Center on March 3 and that manager reported additional issues with the facility, including problems with medication errors, DPH officials said.

After those initial findings, the agency identified five more instances of immediate jeopardy involving a failure to administer medications appropriately and accurately, according to DPH. The facility also failed to report the incidents to the DPH, agency officials said.

The facility also had failures with infection control, DPH said.

“Any instance of Immediate Jeopardy is troubling, and most facilities can correct these deficiencies relatively quickly and successfully. Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

She said the agency gave Quinnipiac Valley Health ample time to correct the problems.

"We no longer have confidence that the facility can keep its residents safe," Dr. Juthani said.

DPH is working with several other agencies to locate nursing homes with beds for the residents who need to be moved.

Quinnipiac Valley Health issued a statement Monday evening:

"Quinnipiac Valley Center is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and residents. Recently, Quinnipiac Valley Center received deficiencies related to surveys conducted at the center and a temporary manager was assigned to the Center by the Connecticut Department of Health. At this time, the Center is currently cooperating with the temporary manager regarding the discharge of all patients and residents to other local facilities."