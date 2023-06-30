DraftKings bid to acquire Pointsbet fails, as Fanatics wins a deal

DraftKings Inc. is walking out empty-handed from its proposed deal to acquire the U.S. operations of PointsBet Holdings Ltd., a fast-growing Australian online gaming business that in recent weeks received competing bids.
The Boston-based sports-betting operator said earlier this week that it is no longer pursuing the deal, for which it offered $195 million in cash.
