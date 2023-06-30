Boston Business Journal

DraftKings bid to acquire Pointsbet fails, as Fanatics wins a deal

By Lucia Maffei

DraftKings Inc. is walking out empty-handed from its proposed deal to acquire the U.S. operations of PointsBet Holdings Ltd., a fast-growing Australian online gaming business that in recent weeks received competing bids.

The Boston-based sports-betting operator said earlier this week that it is no longer pursuing the deal, for which it offered $195 million in cash.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us