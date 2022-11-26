Dramatic Thanksgiving Track Rescue at NYC Subway Station Caught on Camera

A dramatic Thanksgiving rescue -- like something out of a movie -- avoided a tragic ending thanks to police officers and a good Samaritan who raced to pull a fallen straphanger off the tracks to safety.

The harrowing save played out Thursday afternoon at the East Harlem station at East 116th Street and Lexington, around 4:30 p.m.

Fellow commuters at the station alerted a pair of officers on the platform of the man's fall down to the station's tracks. From there, body-worn camera footage shows their sprint to aid the injured man.

That particular station does not have a mezzanine connecting the north and southbound platforms, so the officers had to sprint up the stairs and out of the station to come down on the other side. By the time they made it to the northbound platform, a good Samaritan had already jumped down to try and help.

Together, the three men hoisted the hurt rider back onto the platform and clear of the tracks seconds before an oncoming 6 train barreled into the station.

The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops! pic.twitter.com/hOo9aVp9tK — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 25, 2022

The NYPD said one of the officers was able to treat the injured man until EMS arrived and rushed him off to a nearby hospital for injuries to his hand and back.