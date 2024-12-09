Watch: Garbage truck explodes in Chicago suburb

Startling footage captured the moment a garbage truck exploded in Arlington Heights, Illinois, leaving three first responders injured.

At around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Arlington Heights Police and Fire departments responded to the area of Derbyshire and Euclid avenues after a garbage truck powered by compressed natural gas partially exploded, authorities said. In doorbell camera footage shared by a resident, a loud boom can be heard as a cloud of flames, smoke and debris appears.

Police on Monday released footage captured by an officer's body camera, showing the explosion sending debris flying into the neighborhood. Authorities said a shockwave from the "significant" explosion caused substantial property damage to nearby homes.

Multiple homes' windows had sections of roofing and siding blown off, as well as damaged windows. Several subsequent incidents of property damage were documented by police.

The insurance carrier of Groot Waste Management Services, which operates the truck in question, has opened a claim where impacted residents can file for damages. A representative can be contacted at 913-491-2277 and refer to claim number RC15285, Arlington Heights officials said.

While the official cause remained under investigation, authorities said "a working theory involves uncontrolled combustion within the truck’s garbage collection hopper wherein surrounding trash provided fuel to the fire."

Two police officers and one firefighter were injured by debris and sustained a concussion. All three first responders were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials stated. As of Monday, both officers were recovering, and the firefighter had returned to duty, officials said.