Drawdown Brewing opens in Jamaica Plain in early December

Last summer it was reported that a new brewery and taproom was planning to open in Jamaica Plain, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to debut.

According to a press release, Drawdown Brewing Company is slated to open on Washington Street in Egleston Square in early December, with Liz Nicol being behind the business. The release mentions that the taproom expects to have seating for approximately 36 and a total occupancy of 100 along with a seasonal outdoor area, and it will offer four beers to start--a New England IPA, a Cream Ale, an Alt Bier, and a Porter--while also serving small bites via area dining spots or food trucks.

Nicol, who lives in Jamaica Plain, foresees the brewery as being an integral part of the community, saying that "Drawdown will be a welcoming space for all. We're excited to be part of this vibrant neighborhood which has a reputation for celebrating diversity, uniquely independent businesses and a thriving socially-minded community....I believe we will be the only brewery that will be 100% woman and 100% LGBTQ+ owned in the city of Boston."

The address for Drawdown Brewing Company is 3200 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Its website is at https://www.drawdownbrewing.com/

