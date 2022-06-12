Draymond Green: Celtics Fans ‘More Obnoxious' Than Cleveland Fans

Draymond shares thoughts on C's fans after eventful trip to Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's no love lost between Draymond Green and Boston Celtics fans after the last two NBA Finals games at TD Garden.

Green was greeted with boos and vulgar chants during Games 3 and 4. The Golden State Warriors forward became public enemy No. 1 in Boston after going over the top with his physical play in Game 2.

As the series shifts back to San Francisco for a pivotal Game 5, Green took some time to reflect on his eventful trip to Boston. He was asked on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," how the fans at TD Garden compare to other venues across the league.

"They're loud," Green answered. "They're pretty loud. They're very loud. A little obnoxious. But Cleveland fans used to be obnoxious too. Now, I think these people, they take the cake. But yeah, it's loud.

"I mean, you're trying to win a championship. It should be loud. The fans should be into it. And so I respect it and after the series I'll appreciate it. But for now, you know what it is with them."

Listen to the clip below (24:30 mark):

Green might think of "obnoxious" as an insult, but you can bet Celtics fans are proud to earn the "most obnoxious" title. That's worn like a badge of honor around these parts.

There's little doubt the TD Garden crowd had an impact on Green's play. The four-time All-Star fouled out of Game 3 with only two points, then shot 1-for-7 from the floor in Game 4. Unfortunately for the C's, Golden State was able to split the two games in Boston and make it a 2-2 series heading back to Chase Center.

Game 5 is scheduled to tip off just after 9 p.m. ET on Monday.