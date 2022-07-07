Draymond Green: Malcolm Brogdon Trade ‘an Incredible Move' for Celtics

Draymond Green weighs in on Celtics trading for Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' recent trade for Malcolm Brogdon caught the attention of Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors star evaluated the deal, which sent five players and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers, on the latest episode of his podcast. Like many other NBA experts, Green believes it was a stellar move by Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celtics Talk: Who to watch on Celtics summer squad | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"The reason that trade catches my eyes is because I think it adds to something that Boston was missing," he said on The Draymond Green Show. "Which is number one, their depth. Number two is versatility and options at the point guard position. I don't think they had many options at the point guard position in this past playoff run that your Warriors just won. I think that gives them that.

"I think that was an absolutely incredible move by Boston. I think that's one that lets you know, 'Hey, we're not satisfied with losing in the NBA Finals.' And arguably, depending on what happens, could be the best trade. If Boston goes on to win the championship, you look back at this summer, you're like, 'Wow, that was the trade of the summer.' "

.@Money23Green explains why he loves Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/8bBW1K61rl — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) July 7, 2022

That's a ringing endorsement from a player who knows the Celtics' strengths and weaknesses better than most. Green and the Warriors defeated Boston in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The C's suddenly boast a loaded backcourt with Brogdon joining Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard at the point guard position. Head coach Ime Udoka will have to decide who to start between Brogdon and Smart, but that's a good problem to have heading into the 2022-23 season.

Brogdon has started every game he's played in since 2018-19. The main concern with the 29-year-old is his injury history. He hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018.

Last season with Indiana, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds through 36 games played.