Draymond Green's wife calls out Celtics fans after Game 3 crowd's chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans created an raucous atmosphere Wednesday night for the first NBA Finals game at TD Garden since 2010.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, as expected, was a target of the fans in attendance throughout Game 3.

He was the key figure in the Warriors' Game 2 win when he mucked up the game with his physicality and trash talking on both ends of the floor. He willingly plays the villain role and seems to very much relish it.

So, it wasn't surprising to hear Celtics fans voice their displeasure for Green during Boston's 116-100 win gave the home team a 2-1 series lead.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson wasn't a fan of the language used.

"We've played in front of rude people before," Thompson said. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't pleased, either.

Green didn't have much to say about the fans in his postgame press conference. But on Thursday morning, his wife chimed in on social media and called out Celtics fans for their behavior.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, on Boston’s chants at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/pG44LA8FE1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2022

We should expect another fired up Boston crowd Friday night. Not only is it the beginning of a weekend, the Celtics have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Warriors need to give a much better effort in Game 4 than what they showed Wednesday night. If not, the Celtics likely will have a chance to close out the series and win a championship in Game 5 in San Francisco on Monday night.