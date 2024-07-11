Driver charged in September 2023 crash that killed woman, 2-year-old child on I-84 in West Hartford

State police have arrested the driver they say caused a crash on I-84 in West Hartford in September 2023 that killed a woman and a 2-year-old child.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2023 on I-84 East near Exit 44, according to state police.

Investigators say 29-year-old Michelle Miller, of Wolcott, was driving on I-84 West when she lost control of her Volkswagen Jetta, went into the median and hit a guardrail. Her car went airborne and landed on A Suburu Impreza driving in the eastbound lanes, according to police.

The impact of the crash killed 26-year-old Natalia Dudzinksi, of Bristol, and her 2-year-old Godson, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to state police, Miller admitted to having alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the accident. Her Blood Alcohol Content at the hospital was .17, according to the arrest affidavit.

Miller turned herself into state police at Troop H in Hartford on Wednesday.

She is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, two counts of misconduct with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, injury or risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, speeding, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to maintain proper lane, and cruelty to animals.

The last charge was due to the fact that Miller's dog died in the crash.

She was held on $750,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.