Driver Charged With DUI After Leading NH Police on Multi-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase through multiple communities overnight.

Shortly after midnight, state police said they were alerted that a car had just fled from the Dover Police Department. About an hour later, at 1:16 a.m., state police troopers located the vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Versa, parked at a business at the Lee Traffic Circle.

The driver of the car saw troopers aproaching and accelerated out of the parking lot onto Route 4. State police said they chased the car on Route 4 west through several communities, with the car exceeding the speed limit and veering across multiple lanes.

As the car traveled through the town of Northwood, local police there were able to deploy a tire deflation device. The car continued driving even on its deflated tires, entering the town of Epsom and the Epsom Traffic Circle. The driver then entered an empty parking lot and attempted to flee on foot.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

With help from a K-9 unit, state police were quickly able to apprehend the driver and take him into custody.

The driver was identified by police as James R. Allen, 58, of Salem, New Hampshire. He was held at the Rockingham County Jail overnight. He faces charges of reckless conduct, two counts of disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and driving under the influence. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Dover, Northwood and Epsom police all assisted state police with the pursuit.