Driver Charged With DWI After Being Clocked Going 116 MPH on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police said a trooper was monitoring traffic on I-93 in Tilton around 10:51 p.m. when she noticed a vehicle approaching her location at an "extremely high rate of speed." She obtained a radar reading of 116 mph as the vehicle approached and passed her and stopped the vehicle.

After a roadside investigation, Morocho-Carchi was placed under arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was taken to the Tilton Police Department where he was released on his own personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin District Court at a later date.