Driver Dies After Crashing Into Brick Wall in Lowell

A man has died after crashing his pickup truck into a brick wall in Lowell, Massachusetts, Monday morning, authorities said.

The Dodge Ram truck was traveling on Gorham Street near the Lowell Connector when it hit the wall. The man, who was 42 years old, was the only person in the vehicle, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The man hasn't been identified. The crash is under investigation by state and local police as well as the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.