Driver Dies in Multi-Vehicle Crash on New Hampshire Highway

No charges have been filed

The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire, state police said.

The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with an Acura and a Honda Accord. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Acura died, and the driver of the Accord suffered minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was identified as a 29-year-old man from Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating the crash.

