Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest.

New Hampshire State Police said they attempted to stop a GMC work van around 2:40 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 in Hampton for operating without any visible registration. The van refused to stop and attempted to evade police, continuing north on I-95 at speeds upwards of 100 mph with its headlights off.

The vehicle continued on I-95 into Maine and departed the highway for a brief time. It eventually returned to I-95 and crossed back into New Hampshire. State police said they were eventually able to deploy a tire deflation device, which rendered the van inoperable.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area in Portsmouth. A K9 track was initiated but failed to locate the driver. A passenger from the vehicle was detained and ultimately released without being charged.

State police said they have been able to identify the driver and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. Charges are expected to include reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to email Trooper Cameron Vetter at Cameron.S.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.