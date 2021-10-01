Driver in Dorchester Hit-and-Run That Injured 11-Year-Old ID'd, Will Face Charges

Boston police said they have identified the hit-and-run driver that struck and injured an 11-year-old boy earlier this week and will be seeking charges against them.

The person's name was not released by police.

Family members say Francis Nedwell has several broken ribs and a broken pelvis, with his right lung now compromised. He is in stable condition. Francis was hit by a vehicle shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Columbia Road while he was on his way to school.

"He was laughing, he was trying to, you know, 'Bring me my backpack, I want to do my homework,' and today, he don't want to talk, he don't want to drink," his aunt, Kimberly Jones, said Thursday.

People who were in the area at the time of the crash rushed in to help after Francis was hit and pinned under another parked car.

"I was the one who took him out from over there — there is blood all over me," said Nicole Montaque. "When the car hit him, he was pinned underneath. I jumped down there flat on my stomach and helped him out."

"He was pinned underneath this car when the car hit him and hit him under there," Montaque said.

Montaque said she called on her neighbor to help her move her car to free the child.