wisconsin christmas parade

Driver in Fatal Wisconsin Christmas Parade Crash Pleads Not Guilty to 77 Charges

Brooks’ attorney “has maintained that [Brooks] couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators”

Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool

Darrell Brooks Jr., the Wisconsin man accused of driving a car through a Christmas parade last November, fatally striking six and injuring dozens, pleaded not guilty to 77 counts, including six felony homicide charges, at an initial court hearing Friday.

Brooks, 39 faces up to life in prison if convicted.

NBC News affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee reported that Brooks’ attorney "has maintained that [Brooks] couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators."

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

wisconsin christmas parade
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us