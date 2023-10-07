Man stopped on I-84 East in East Hartford fatally struck by impaired driver: CSP

A man has died after being struck by an impaired driver while his vehicle was stopped on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford early Saturday morning, according to state police.

State police said 29-year-old Westley Clemente-Fuentes, of East Hartford, was traveling the wrong way on I-84 East near the exit 52 off ramp around 3 a.m.

Clemente-Fuentes collided with the concrete barrier on the left shoulder of the highway and his vehicle ended up in the left lane and left shoulder.

According to state police, after the crash, Clemente-Fuentes was standing in the left lane of the highway when a vehicle traveling in that lane hit the passenger side of his vehicle and then hit him.

Clemente-Fuentes suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by the vehicle. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Two passengers in his vehicle were not injured.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, identified as 21-year-old Ileaha Porter, of East Hartford, fled the scene, but was later found at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said Porter showed obvious signs of impairment in her speech and actions. She was later taken into custody and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Porter was issued a $10,000 bond, which she posted. She is due in court on October 23.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.