Driver pulled from fiery crash by nearby residents in Ansonia, Conn.

A driver crashed into multiple parked vehicles before his car caught on fire in Ansonia on Monday night and police said he was pulled out of his vehicle by nearby residents.

The crash happened at Kingston Drive and East Main Street around 10:45 p.m.

According to police, the car was heading north on East Main Street when the driver left the road, went across the sidewalk and into several parked cars.

After the collision, the vehicle caught on fire.

Investigators said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pulled out by residents at a nearby apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

