Driver Rammed Vehicle, Hit Father Carrying Toddler in Conn.: Police

Police are looking for the driver who rammed another car and then hit a father carrying a toddler on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after a woman reported a gold-colored Mitsubishi had hit her car several times.

The driver took off but later returned to the area around 9 a.m., according to police. The driver began doing donuts in the middle of Dixwell Avenue in front of officers and then sped away again, police said.

Shortly after, another officer saw the same car driving on the wrong side of Dixwell Avenue. That officer didn't chase it and then lost sight of the car.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver then hit a man walking across Dixwell Avenue near Newton Street while carrying a 1-year-old child, according to police.

The 29-year-old man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The toddler suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver and the vehicle. They released surveillance images of the car and the suspected driver.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.