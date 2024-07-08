Utah

Driver gets stuck on Utah mountain thanks to Google ‘shortcut,' officials say

A 23-year-old man was stranded in his Toyota Tercel for three hours on the west side of Strawberry Peak, according to Wasatch County Search & Rescue

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

Wasatch County Search & Rescue

A driver in Utah got stuck on a dirt road on a Utah mountain after Google led him there on a “shortcut,” authorities said.

The driver, who was identified only as a 23-year-old man, and his Toyota Tercel became stuck Thursday on the west side of Strawberry Peak, according to a Saturday statement from the Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

“This was the shortcut that google recommended between Springville and Vernal,” officials said.

The driver was uninjured, but search-and-rescue responded and helped him off the mountain. The rescue took three hours, officials said.

Wasatch County is about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Utah
