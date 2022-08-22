Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From Highway in Dallas

An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, Texas.

The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater.

More than a dozen vehicles are seen either partially or fully submerged in the video, some in areas with raging rapids.

It's not clear if any injuries have been reported.

