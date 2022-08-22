Dallas

Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From Highway in Dallas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, Texas.

The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater.

More than a dozen vehicles are seen either partially or fully submerged in the video, some in areas with raging rapids.

It's not clear if any injuries have been reported.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on the floods in Texas, please visit NBCDFW.com.

This article tagged under:

Dallasflooding
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us