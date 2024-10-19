Israel

Drone strike launched from Lebanon towards Netanyahu's house, no casualities reported

The IDF reported that a drone crashed into a building in the northern Israel town of Caesarea Saturday morning. Benjamin Netanyahu was not at the residence at the time, Israeli officials said

By Freddie Clayton | NBC News

Benjamin Netanyahu
Jack Guez -Pool/Getty Images

A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in the the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday morning, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

Netanyahu and his wife were not in the building, and there were no causalities.

The Israel Defense Forces said a drone crossing from Lebanon "hit a structure in the area of Caesarea," while Israeli news outlet Ynet reported the sound of an explosion in the town.

The IDF added that two other drones were intercepted, and that the incident was under review.

Officers from the Israeli Home Front Command military unit walk on a road near where Israel's government says a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Officers from the Israeli Home Front Command military unit walk on a road near where Israel's government says a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

The attack comes just days after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar was the architect of of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, and his killing in battle was the culmination of a yearlong manhunt by the IDF.

U.S. & World

Elon Musk 5 hours ago

Elon Musk raises payment offer to $100 for voters who sign petition supporting ‘free speech & right to bear arms'

Recalls 8 hours ago

Waffle products sold at Walmart, Target and more recalled due to listeria risk

Netanyahu said Sinwar's death was the “beginning of the end” for Hamas, but that the war "is not yet over."

Following the confirmation of Sinwar's death, Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, vowed to escalate fighting against Israel.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Israel
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us